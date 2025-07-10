Filmmaker Jami gets two-year jail in defamation case

The ruling came in connection with a defamation suit filed by director Sohail Javed

(Web Desk) - A sessions court in Karachi sentenced filmmaker Jamshed Mahmood Raza, popularly known as Jami, to two years in prison for defamation.

The ruling came in connection with a defamation suit filed by director Sohail Javed, stemming from events that unfolded in 2019.

Jami was taken into custody on July 8 and transferred to Karachi Central Prison, according to confirmation by his legal counsel.

The court convicted him under Section 500 of the Pakistan Penal Code, which deals with criminal defamation.

In addition to the prison sentence, a fine of Rs 10,000 has been imposed on him by the court.

The case centres around a letter Jami read aloud at Lahooti Melo, a music and arts festival, and later posted on Facebook.

The letter was authored anonymously and alleged sexual assault by a powerful individual in the entertainment industry.

Neither during the reading nor in the Facebook post was the alleged perpetrator named.

However, Sohail Javed claimed that many users in the comment section speculated that he was the accused.

Sohail said Jami allowed the speculation to spread unchecked, without issuing clarification or denying the accusations.

He filed a defamation suit, arguing that the post harmed his reputation despite not being directly named.

Jami, in his defence, stated that the letter was given to him by the Lahooti Melo organisers.

He claimed he had not read the letter beforehand and was unaware of its contents before reading it publicly.

The court, however, found the explanation lacking in evidence and credibility.

It noted that Jami did not provide the name of the letter’s author or produce communication proving the letter’s origin.

There was also no material presented to support his claim that he hadn’t known what the letter contained.

The court ruled that the absence of these elements weakened Jami’s defence and contributed to the defamation conviction.

The court observed: “The accused did not produce the letter’s author, any communication with the event organisers, or credible proof showing he had no prior knowledge of the content.”