Sindh culture dept willing to act as guardian for Humaira Asghar Ali's burial

Entertainment Entertainment Sindh culture dept willing to act as guardian for Humaira Asghar Ali's burial

Minister Shah contacted the Additional IG Karachi to discuss the burial arrangements.

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 10 Jul 2025 15:49:50 PKT

KARACHI (Web Desk) – Provincial Minister for Culture and Tourism, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, has announced that the Sindh Department of Culture will take responsibility for the burial of actress Humaira Asghar.

According to reports, Minister Shah contacted the Additional IG Karachi to discuss the burial arrangements.

He appointed the Director General of Culture as the focal person for the matter and stated that if the actress’s family does not come forward to claim the body or perform the burial, the Department of Culture will act as her guardian.

Read also: Humaira's body likely nine months old: officials

The minister also sent an official letter to the DIG East, requesting the handover of the body, stating that the late Humaira Asghar is not unclaimed — the Sindh Government's Culture Department considers itself her heir.

Calling the incident tragic and heartbreaking, Minister Shah affirmed that the Culture Department would handle all burial arrangements, including cemetery arrangements.

He further emphasized that the department’s first preference is for the parents to agree to receive the body. He assured that the department, in collaboration with the police, will fulfill its role responsibly in this sensitive matter.