Filmmakers can submit films for Oscars by August 15

(Web Desk) - The Pakistani Academy Selection Committee has invited filmmakers to submit entries for the 98th Academy Awards (Oscars) in the International Feature Film category by August 15.

According to a media report, the International Feature Film category includes films produced outside the US whose dialogue is at least 50pc non-English.

This category may also include animated and documentary films that meet the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) standards.

Per the press release, committee members are selected privately through nominations and referrals.

The nominees include industry professionals — filmmakers, artists, and technical experts.

The Chairperson of the Selection Committee submits a list of potential members to the International Feature Film Executive Committee for approval.

The committee ensures each member watches all submitted films independently and votes, following the Academy’s voting system.

Subsequently, the Chairperson and their team tally the votes in collaboration with the Academy to help filmmakers successfully submit their work. After this process, the committee selects one film as Pakistan’s official Oscar submission.

In recent years, Pakistan has submitted films like The Glassworker, Joyland, and In Flames.

To be eligible, a film must have had a minimum seven-day continuous theatrical run in a commercial cinema between October 1, 2024, and September 30, 2025—either in Pakistan or abroad—but not in the U.S. or its territories.

Proper theatrical release and promotion must be carried out in line with standard distribution methods.

Films that premiered on non-theatrical platforms (TV, cable, streaming, online, or airline entertainment) before their cinema release will be deemed ineligible.

Filmmakers are advised to carefully review all eligibility rules and fulfill the technical and release requirements.

It is also required that the film’s dialogue be primarily non-English, and clear English subtitles must be provided.

For full terms and conditions, visit the Academy Awards website.

Filmmakers can contact the committee by email (provided below) to get submission forms, guidelines, or to send questions.