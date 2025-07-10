Humaira Asghar Ali's brother reaches Karachi to receive her body

DIG Raza confirmed that Naveed Asghar traveled from Lahore to Karachi to receive the body

KARACHI (Web Desk) - The brother of late actor and model Humaira Asghar Ali, whose body was discovered earlier this week in an apartment in DHA Phase-VI, has arrived in Karachi on Thursday to claim her remains, according to South DIG Syed Asad Raza.

DIG Raza confirmed that Naveed Asghar, the deceased’s brother, traveled from Lahore to Karachi to receive the body.

Upon his arrival, he met with South SSP Mahazoor Ali and Gizri SHO Farooq Ahmed Sanjrani and formally informed the police of his intention to take his sister’s body back to Lahore for burial.

The DIG stated that the authorities will hand over the remains to Naveed Asghar after the legal procedure.

Earlier, Sindh’s Culture Minister Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah has announced that his department will take responsibility for the burial of actress Humaira Asghar.

According to reports, Minister Shah contacted the Additional IG Karachi to discuss the burial arrangements.

He had appointed the Director General of Culture as the focal person for the matter and stated that if the actress’s family does not come forward to claim the body or perform the burial, the Department of Culture will act as her guardian.

Calling the incident tragic and heartbreaking, Minister Shah affirmed that the Culture Department would handle all burial arrangements, including cemetery arrangements.

He further emphasized that the department’s first preference is for the parents to agree to receive the body.