Naseeruddin Shah says post backing Diljit Dosanjh not deleted

Entertainment Entertainment Naseeruddin Shah says post backing Diljit Dosanjh not deleted

Stating that Diljit played no part in casting Hania in the film

Follow on Published On: Fri, 04 Jul 2025 04:02:48 PKT

(Web Desk) - Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah claimed that he has not deleted his post supporting Diljit Dosanjh. He added that he “does not care about any backlash”.

Taking to his FB account, Naseeruddin wrote: “I have NOT deleted my post about Diljit Dosanjh. I don’t care a fiddler’s fart for backlash.”

Quoting German scientist and philosopher Georg Christoph Lichtenberg, the ‘Ishqiya’ actor penned, “It is almost impossible to carry the torch of truth through a crowd without singeing somebody’s beard. -Georg Christoph Lichtenberg, scientist and philosopher (1 Jul 1742-1799).”

Naseeruddin had made remarks against those criticising Diljit for working with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in “Sardaar Ji 3.”

Stating that Diljit played no part in casting Hania in the film, the ‘A Wednesday’ actor posted on FB, “I stand Firmly With Diljit. The dirty tricks deptt of Jumla Party has been awaiting a chance to attack him. They think they’ve got it at last. He was not responsible for the casting of the film, the director was. But no one knows who he is whereas Diljit is known the world over, and he agreed to the cast because his mind is not poisoned.”

“What these goons want is to put an end to personal interaction between the people of India and Pakistan. I have close relatives and some dear friends there and no one can stop me from meeting them or sending them love whenever i feel like it. And my response to those who will say “Go to Pakistan” is Go To Kailasa,” he added.