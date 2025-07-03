'Mazaq Raat' breaks ratings records, dominates late-night viewership

Show achieved top viewership ratings on June 24, June 25, June 30, July 1, and July 2

Thu, 03 Jul 2025 21:28:46 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The popular comedy talk show “Mazaq Raat”, aired on Dunya News, continues to shatter records and captivate audiences, achieving new heights of success with its second season.

According to a recent report released by Media Logic, a prominent TV rating agency, the show achieved top viewership ratings on June 24, June 25, June 30, July 1, and July 2, specifically during its 11pm to 12am broadcast slot.

The season two of Mazaq Raat has not only maintained the legacy of the original show but also infused it with fresh energy, drawing massive appreciation from viewers across the country.

The success is largely credited to the show's revamped format and an exciting cast lineup, headlined by renowned actor Imran Ashraf as the host.

The current ensemble also includes celebrated comedians and entertainers such as Sakhawat Naaz, Honey Albela, Akram Udas, Faisal Ramay, DJ Aun Ali, and Ayesha, whose chemistry and quick wit contribute greatly to the programme's charm and relatability.

With its skyrocketing ratings and increasing popularity, “Mazaq Raat” remains one of the most-watched late-night shows in Pakistan.