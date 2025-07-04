India again blocks Instagram accounts of Pakistani stars

(Web Desk) - The Instagram and Twitter accounts of several prominent Pakistani celebrities have once again been blocked, just a day after the restrictions were quietly lifted, sparking widespread speculation online.

Insta handles of popular names including Yumna Zaidi, Danish Taimoor, Mawra Hocane and others are now once again inaccessible to Indian users.

A message pops up stating, “Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content.”

This sudden re-blocking follows a brief window on Tuesday, July 1, when many Pakistani Instagram accounts and YouTube channels became visible again to Indian users. Celebrities such as Saba Qamar, Ahad Raza Mir, Yumna Zaidi, and Danish Taimoor also made an unexpected comeback on Indian feeds, prompting talk of a quiet reversal of the ban.

However, the reappearance didn’t sit well with everyone. The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) strongly condemned the move.

Interestingly, while Instagram accounts of Pakistani celebrities remain blocked, major YouTube channels continue to be accessible in India. Their dramas and shows are still available for streaming without any restrictions as of now.

