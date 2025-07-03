Zara Tareen opens up about being 'spurned lover'

She appears Dunya News programme Mazaq Raat

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Zara Tareen recalls her bitter experience in romance, which she views as one-sided because it was from her part, but not from the one whom she loved, regretting it not was one time experience, but twice.

Appearing on Dunya News programme Mazaq Raat, versatile actor Zara Tareen reveals she was heartbroken by unsuccessful journey in love affair.

“I fell in love twice. It was one-sided romance. I was dejected for not getting reciprocal response. But in second experience, which was also bitter one, but this time I blame myself for this agony, questioning myself why I did give love a chance again,” the star revealed.

Zara Tareen is a very talented star of Pakistan showbiz industry. She is extremely versatile and never fails to impress the audience when she appears on screen.

She reflected on industry, work ethic and heartbreaks at Mazaq Raat. She seemed eloquent about her thoughts and gave voice to the emotions of many people.

She was married actor Faran Tahir and they parted ways. This news was leaked before the couple could announce it and Zara did not feel right about how it was all over social media.