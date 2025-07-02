Is there any truth to dating rumour between Ahad Raza Mir and Dananeer?

Published On: Wed, 02 Jul 2025 19:11:55 PKT

(Web Desk) - Rumours are once again doing the around over Dananeer Mobeen and Ahad Raza Mir after the duo was seen together at a family marriage event in the US, hosted by the Mir family.

A now-viral picture shows the ‘Pawri girl’ standing alongside Ahad and his father, veteran actor Asif Raza Mir, during the intimate gathering. It sparked a new wave of speculation about their relationship.

This visuals come months after Dananeer and Ahad’s onscreen chemistry in the Ramadan drama Meem Say Mohabbat lit up social media, fueling dating rumors.

In an April interview with journalist Faridoon Shahryar, Dananeer addressed the growing buzz, saying: “It’s a big compliment when people love your chemistry with a co-star and wish to see you together in real life. But at the same time, it’s important to remember – it’s just onscreen chemistry. It has nothing to do with reality.”

She urged fans to respect the boundary between personal lives and professional roles, saying that admiration shouldn't turn into speculation.

Dating rumours had previously intensified when behind-the-scenes moments from Meem Say Mohabbat went viral. The whispers grew louder after Ahad’s mother, Samra Raza Mir, was seen cooking for Dananeer in a video, and later, when both Ahad and Asif presented her with garlands to celebrate her graduation.