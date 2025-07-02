Which famous Pakistani tiktoker arrested again?

Entertainment Entertainment Which famous Pakistani tiktoker arrested again?

Which famous Pakistani tiktoker arrested again?

Follow on Published On: Wed, 02 Jul 2025 18:02:40 PKT

(Web Desk) - Famous Pakistani TikToker Kashif Zameer has been arrested again for the unlawful display of weapons to intimidate the public.

Reports pointed out that the video of Kashif Zameer with his armed security personnel was doing the round for a few days. The authorities took severe action and registered cases against both of them in the CTD police station.

Cases were registered under sections related to displaying weapons and threatening the public. The tiktoker was detained by the CTD Iqbal Town. Apart from the tiktoker, his 13 guards had also been arrested.

Read Also - Disrespect to police uniform: TikToker Kashif Zameer's case declared high-profile

The weapons have been recovered from his guards after which Kashif Zameer admitted his crime and released a video statement requesting an apology.

It merits mentioning that Zameer has, in the past, also faced cases and been detained by the police.