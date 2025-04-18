Disrespect to police uniform: TikToker Kashif Zameer's case declared high-profile

Kashif Zameer was arrested by police on Friday

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Prosecutor General Syed Farhad Ali Shah has declared the case against TikToker Kashif Zameer as high-profile.

Kashif Zameer was arrested by police on Friday in connection with a case involving the alleged insult and disrespect of the police uniform.

Following the arrest, Prosecutor General Syed Farhad Ali Shah summoned the investigating officer along with the complete case record. He instructed the officer to issue a formal line of inquiry.

The case was registered against Kashif Zameer under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

It merits mention here that Kashif Zameer, who had hosted Ertugrul Ghazi actor Engin Altan Duzyatan in Pakistan, was also arrested some five years ago.

According to the security personnel, the suspect was involved in heinous crimes including fraud, betrayal of trust, car theft and robbery.

Accomplices of Zameer were also been taken into custody by the police officers.

Earlier on December 10, 2020, Turkish dazzling actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, who played lead role in famous series Ertugrul Ghazi, had arrived in Lahore for a short visit on the invitation of managing director of the Chaudhry Group of Companies Kashif Zameer.