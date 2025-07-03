Bangladesh's legendary singer Zeenat Rehana dies

Her timeless voice left an indelible mark on music lovers

(Web Desk) - Zeenat Rehana, one of Bangladesh’s most beloved and enduring musical voices, passed away in Dhaka on the morning of July 2, 2025.

She was reportedly receiving treatment at a local hospital.

News of her death was confirmed by family members, who also shared funeral arrangements.

Her first Janaza was held at Gulshan Azad Mosque after Zuhr prayers.

A second funeral prayer was held at the Channel i premises, before her burial at Banani cemetery.

Known most memorably for the 1968 classic ‘Shagorer Teer Theke’, Zeenat Rehana leaves behind a vast and varied musical legacy.

Her contributions shaped the country’s music landscape across genres, ranging from modern and spiritual music to children’s educational songs.

Rehana began her career in 1964 as a registered artist with Bangladesh Betar, then called Radio Pakistan.

A year later, she started appearing on television.

However, her professional obligations with international organisations meant she appeared less frequently in the public eye.

Despite the limited exposure, her songs resonated deeply and remain part of the nation’s cultural soundtrack.

Tunes like ‘Ami Jar Kotha Bhavchi Mone Anmone’, ‘Konthobeena’, and ‘Kopale To Tikli Porbo Na’ are still cherished today.

Many remember her not just as a vocalist but as a powerful interpreter of emotion and lyrical storytelling.

Rehana was also deeply committed to music for children.

Her album Ghori Boley Tick Tick featured 10 songs written by Zebun Nessa Jamal, her mother.

These songs touched on themes such as inclusion, patriotism, geography, outer space, language, geography, social studies, mixing colours, and more.

Tracks like ‘Kuhu Kuhu Kokil Ami’ and ‘Jonmo Jodi Hoto Moder’ remain standout examples of music being used as an educational tool.

She was the wife of the late Mostafa Kamal Syed, also a well-known figure in television.

Together, they were considered a cultural power couple in their time.

Over the years, Rehana’s songs appeared in school syllabi, radio archives, as well as commemorative broadcasts.

Her work spans generations, capturing the hopes, dreams, and realities of a changing nation.

Her death marks the end of an era, and fans across the country were deeply saddened by the news.

Many took to social media to express their grief and admiration.

One user wrote: “RIP legend. You gave voice to our memories and emotions. You will be missed.”

Another commented: “The voice of my childhood is gone.”

Others called her a national treasure and said Bangladesh has lost a golden voice.

But in her music, from spiritual ballads to patriotic anthems, Zeenat Rehana continues to live on.