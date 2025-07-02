Pakistani actors' Instagram accounts, YouTube channels start resuming in India

Entertainment Entertainment Pakistani actors' Instagram accounts, YouTube channels start resuming in India

Fans are happy, but waiting for full resumption

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 02 Jul 2025 05:28:21 PKT

(Web Desk) - As things are calming down, some Pakistani accounts are now being restored in India.

Actors like Yumna Zaidi, Ahad Raza Mir, and Danish Taimoor are starting once again visible on Instagram for Indian users.

This has made fans happy—but it’s not over yet. Big names like Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan, and Fawad Khan are still blocked in India, and their fans are waiting.

Along with the Instagram accounts, the most popular YouTube channels of Pakistani daily dramas are also back in India. Fans can now watch their favorite shows again without any issues.

Read More: India bans Pakistani YouTube channels in social media crackdown

In April 2025, a terror attack in Pahalgam, prompted India to block Pakistani actors’ social media accounts.

The Indian government and entertainment industry groups supported the ban. Some film projects and brand deals with Pakistani artists were also cancelled during this time.

