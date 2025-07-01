When Javed Miandad's iconic six ruined his wedding day

(Web Desk) - Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist, Aamir Khan, recently shared nostalgic memories of his youth, revealing how Javed Miandad’s iconic six during his first wedding day turned his joy into disappointment.

Aamir said he and Reena decided to secretly get married when he was 21 years old upon resistance from their families. He further shared that when they returned home after their secret wedding, a Pakistan-India cricket match was happening.

Both their families were engrossed in the match, so no one noticed their absence. The actor noted that this was the famous match in Sharjah where Javed Miandad hit a six on the last ball, leading to India’s defeat.Aamir said that since India was winning the match, he was thrilled, thinking his wedding day would be marked by India’s victory.

However, his happiness turned to disappointment when Javed Miandad hit the six on the final ball, causing India to lose. Aamir shared that he was deeply upset afterward and even mentioned this to Javed Miandad during a meeting.

He jokingly told him, “Javed Bhai, you didn’t do right to me!” Miandad, surprised, asked what he meant, Aamir replied, “You ruined my wedding because you hit that six on the last ball, and I was terribly disappointed."

For context, this match was played on April 10, 1986, in Sharjah, where Pakistan faced India. In the final over, Pakistan needed 10 runs off four balls, and on the last ball, with four runs required, Javed Miandad hit a spectacular six off Chetan Sharma’s delivery, not only winning the match but also creating one of cricket’s most iconic moments.