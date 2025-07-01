American girl reaches Pakistan to meet with her love from Upper Dir

Updated On: Tue, 01 Jul 2025 00:31:26 PKT

(Web Desk) - An intense cross-border love story has attracted social media attention after an American girl reached Pakistan to meet a young man from Upper Dir whom she had fallen in love with.

The photos of the couple have since gone viral on social media, igniting massive reactions from the public.

According to the man’s family, the friendship between the American girl and Sajid Zaib, who belong to Ashirai Dara Siddiqah Banda area of Upper Dir, had been going on for some years.

Their relation, which started through social media - specifically Facebook – at last transformed into love, prompting the girl to embark on love journey to Pakistan.

Though she has not yet reached Ashirai Dara in Upper Dir, the local sources confirmed that the American girl has already arrived in Pakistan and is expected to join Sajid Zaib in his hometown soon.

Reportedly, both are interested in getting married, and talks between their families are happening to finalize the details with mutual consent.

On the other hand, the social media users are also reacting to this news with mixed and interesting opinions.

It merits mentioning that this is not the first time that an American girl has come to Pakistan. Earlier, Onijah Andrew Robinson, the US woman who came to Karachi a few months ago to find her online love. After saying for many days in Pakistan and failing to find her love, she flew back to New York.

