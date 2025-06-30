Jury due to begin deliberating in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sex trafficking trial

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of racketeering conspiracy

Mon, 30 Jun 2025 12:42:14 PKT

NEW YORK (AP) — Jurors are set to start deliberating Monday in Sean “Diddy” Combs ’ sex trafficking case, weighing charges that could put the hip-hop mogul in prison for life.

After receiving legal instructions from federal Judge Arun Subramanian, the jury of eight men and four women will head behind closed doors to deliberate. They’ll sift through seven weeks of sometimes graphic and emotional testimony about the rap, fashion and reality TV impresario ‘s propensity for violence and his sexual predilections, including drug-fueled sex marathons dubbed “ freak-offs ” or “hotel nights.”

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex trafficking — relating to two of his ex-girlfriends — and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution for allegedly arranging to fly sex workers across state lines.

In closing arguments last week, federal prosecutors and Combs’ defense team took their last shots at convincing jurors to convict or acquit the Grammy Award-winning founder of Bad Boy Records.

“The defendant used power, violence and fear to get what he wanted,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Christy Slavik said. “He thought that his fame, wealth and power put him above the law.”