Facebook romance ends in divorce as Tunisian girl set to leave Pakistan

Sanda Ayari arrived in Karachi to marry Muhammad Aamir

Mon, 30 Jun 2025 07:44:42 PKT

(Web Desk) - A 19-year-old Tunisian woman who traveled to Karachi to marry a Pakistani man she met on Facebook is being repatriated after the marriage ended in divorce just months later.

Sanda Ayari, a resident of Tunisia, arrived in Karachi on November 28, 2024, to marry Muhammad Aamir, also 19, a resident of Nia Abad, Lyari. The couple married the following day, on November 29, and officially registered their union with the Baghdadi Union Council on March 6, 2025.

However, the marriage soon deteriorated. Aamir reportedly divorced Sanda just a few months later. After the separation, she sought help from the Women Police Station in Liaquatabad, explaining that her visa had expired in February and that her former husband had refused to support her.

Police confirmed that no allegations of abuse were made. When summoned, Aamir acknowledged the divorce. Sanda was given temporary shelter and placed under police protection as efforts began to resolve her legal and diplomatic situation.

Following media coverage of her case, the Tunisian Embassy in Islamabad contacted Karachi police to offer assistance. According to SHO Uzma Khan of the Liaquatabad Women Police Station, a female diplomat from the embassy reached out on Saturday, spoke with Sanda directly, and assured authorities that Tunisia would ensure her safe return.

The embassy coordinated with senior police officials, and, under instructions from the Karachi Police Chief, Sanda was handed over to diplomatic staff and flown to Islamabad during the night. The embassy is now managing her exit permit and making arrangements for her return to Tunisia.

In her statement to the authorities, Sanda said Aamir's behavior changed after the wedding, and he provided no support following their separation. While she initially hoped to remain in Pakistan, she now wishes to return home due to the lack of support.

The case has sparked renewed concerns over the risks of online relationships, especially those involving cross-border marriages. Authorities have urged individuals to exercise greater caution when forming relationships through social media platforms.