Kangana Ranaut named brand ambassador for World Para Athletics Championships 2025

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 18 Jun 2025 18:33:20 PKT

(Web Desk) - Bollywood star and politician Kangana Ranaut has been appointed as the Brand Ambassador for the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships, scheduled to take place in New Delhi from September 27 to October 5.

The Paralympic Committee of India, along with Ranaut’s official X account, announced the news, where she expressed her pride, stating, “It’s a true privilege to support our para-athletes and honour their unbreakable spirit.”

The 12th edition of this global event is set to be India’s largest-ever para-sport spectacle, featuring 186 medal events—101 for men, 84 for women, and one mixed event—surpassing the previous championship in Kobe, Japan, by 15 events.

Ranaut, who entered politics in 2024 after a successful acting career in films like Queen and Tanu Weds Manu, will champion the event’s mission to celebrate para-athletes’ resilience.

Organized by World Para Athletics under the International Paralympic Committee, the New Delhi championship marks Asia’s fourth time hosting the event, following Doha (2015), Dubai (2019), and Kobe (2024).