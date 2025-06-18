Tyler Perry sued by actor on 'The Oval' for sexual assault and harassment

Entertainment Entertainment Tyler Perry sued by actor on 'The Oval' for sexual assault and harassment

Perry’s attorney, Matthew Boyd, said its allegations are false.

Follow on Published On: Wed, 18 Jun 2025 13:09:24 PKT

An actor who worked on the Tyler Perry-created TV drama “The Oval” has filed a lawsuit alleging Perry leveraged his industry power to repeatedly sexually assault and harass him while keeping him quiet.

The lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court by actor Derek Dixon, who appeared on 85 episodes of the BET series, seeks at least $260 million in damages.

“Mr. Perry took his success and power and used his considerable influence in the entertainment industry to create a coercive, sexually exploitative dynamic with Mr. Dixon — initially promising him career advancement and creative opportunities, such as producing his pilot and casting him in his show, only to subject him to escalating sexual harassment, assault and battery, and professional retaliation,” the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit was filed Friday and first reported Tuesday by TMZ.

Perry’s attorney, Matthew Boyd, said its allegations are false.

“This is an individual who got close to Tyler Perry for what now appears to be nothing more than setting up a scam,” Boyd said in a statement Tuesday. “But Tyler will not be shaken down, and we are confident these fabricated claims of harassment will fail.”

The lawsuit says that Perry first noticed Dixon in 2019 when Dixon was part of the event staff at a Perry party, and later offered an audition.

Dixon would first appear in a small role on the Perry series “Ruthless” before getting the bigger role on the political drama “The Oval.”

Perry soon began sending unwanted sexual text messages to Dixon, according to the lawsuit, which includes screenshots of several of them.

“What’s it going to take for you to have guiltless sex?” one of the messages says.

The lawsuit says Perry offered Dixon an increasingly prominent role on the show as his sexual advances became more aggressive.

The actor says he tried to remain friendly while maintaining boundaries.