Farhan Saeed reacts to Indian ban on Pakistani dramas

Says 26 crore Pakistanis love our dramas

Follow on Published On: Sun, 08 Jun 2025 09:12:06 PKT

(Web Desk) - Following a recent attack in Pahalgam, the Indian government took a strict action by enforcing a digital crackdown on Pakistani content.

Among the restrictions, several top Pakistani entertainment channels were banned on YouTube in India, effectively cutting off Indian viewers from popular Pakistani dramas.

Pakistani actor and singer Farhan Saeed, known for hit shows like Suno Chanda and Mere Humsafar, has now broken his silence on the issue.

In a recent interview with a magazine, Farhan acknowledged the possible impact on viewership but remained firm in his stance.

He said, “Our views might get affected, but it doesn’t matter. We’re 26 crore people who love our dramas.

We didn’t start making them for Indian audiences. If they stopped watching, it’s not our loss, it’s theirs. They watched because our content was good. Good content will always find its way.”

Actress Kinza Hashmi, also present during the chat, said, “Indian audiences joined us only a few years ago. It was always the Pakistani audience first. So it really doesn’t matter.”