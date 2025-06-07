My grandchildren call me by my name: Anwar Maqsood on his friendship with children

(Web Desk) - Legendary writer, playwright and humorist Anwar Maqsood has said that he has a very friendly relationship with his grandchildren.

He said they addressed him by their first names in private.

Anwar Maqsood recently participated in Gohar Rasheed’s program, where he spoke openly on various topics.

In respond to a question, he said if criticism is from a talented and expert person in the relevant field, it is understandable, but if a person criticizes who has no knowledge of that field, then he is actually jealous of your success.

Talking about his grandchildren, Anwar Maqsood said his attitude towards them is always friendly. They call me by my name when I am alone. When I ask them why do you call me Anwar, they turn around and ask why do you call us by our names?

Commenting on Pakistani society, the playwright said the men of Pakistan are very weak, because if you look at the walls, there are only advertisements related to male power and there is never any which is related to female power.

