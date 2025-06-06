Jury deliberations begin in Harvey Weinstein's sex crimes retrial

The seven-woman, five-man jury is considering two counts of criminal sex act and one count of rape

NEW YORK (AP) — Jurors began deliberating Thursday in Harvey Weinstein ’s New York sex crimes retrial, but ended the day without a verdict in a case that encapsulated the #MeToo movement.

The seven-woman, five-man jury is considering two counts of criminal sex act and one count of rape, each relating to a different accuser and a different date. In this case, the criminal sex act charge is the higher-degree felony. Weinstein, 73, has pleaded not guilty.

The panel got the case Thursday morning after one juror who couldn’t come to court due to illness was replaced by an alternate. Before wrapping for the day, the jurors sent notes to the judge requesting to hear a readback of some testimony from two of Weinstein’s accusers, as well as to see medical records from one of those women.

Nearly eight years ago, a series of sexual misconduct allegations against the Oscar-winning movie producer propelled the #MeToo movement. Some of those accusations later generated criminal charges and convictions in New York and California.

