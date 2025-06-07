Celebrities share heartwarming glimpses of Eidul Azha festivities

Several Pakistani celebrities took to social media to share glimpses of their celebrations.

(Web Desk) – As the nation marks Eidul Adha with spiritual devotion and excitement, several Pakistani celebrities took to social media to share glimpses of their celebrations.

Hania Aamir, known for her lively charm, surprised fans with a carousel of photos from Makkah, Saudi Arabia. Wearing an elegant silk outfit in shades of off-white and grey, she captioned her post, “Eid Mubarak kids.”

Actress Sana Javed posted a charming picture with her husband, cricketer Shoaib Malik, on Instagram. Dressed in a soft peach outfit, Sana contrasted Shoaib’s grey shalwar kameez, wishing her fans a heartfelt “Eid Mubarak.”

Popular couple Sunita Marshall and Hassan Ahmed showcased their family’s Eid look as well. Sunita and her daughter donned modern silhouettes in maroon and grey, while Hassan and their son looked sharp in traditional kurta pajamas.

Nameer Khan, who recently captured attention for his role in Qarz-e-Jaan, opted for a classic white kurta pajama and stylish Ray-Ban sunglasses, wishing fans Eid greetings via Instagram.

Actor Muneeb Butt engaged his followers with updates from his Eid day. Sharing his Qurbani moments at home, he mentioned that his full Eid look would be revealed later in the evening.

Bakhtawar Bhutto, daughter of President Asif Ali Zardari, also joined in the celebrations by sharing a family picture featuring her husband and three sons.