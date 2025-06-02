Shah Rukh Khan's bold new look for 'King' goes viral

SRK is back in the spotlight with a brand-new look

(Web Desk) - Shah Rukh Khan is not just a Bollywood star – he’s a global icon. From his powerful performances to charming smile, people all over the world love him.

Recently, he grabbed attention at the Met Gala with his classy and stylish look, once again proving that he’s one of the most fashionable actors in India.

Now, SRK is back in the spotlight with a brand-new look that fans can’t stop talking about!

A video of Shah Rukh Khan walking through a hotel lobby has taken over social media. In the clip, he is seen wearing a white vest, grey loose pants, a beanie cap, and dark sunglasses. What caught everyone’s eye? The bold tattoos on his arms and his fit body!

People are wondering if this is his look for the upcoming movie King. Fans are loving the change! One person wrote, “Just Wait for it to Explode!” Another said, “Whoa! Tattoo on arms, salt & pepper hair, sculpted physique, ShahRukhKhan’s ready to slay with his look in #KING!”

King is an action movie directed by Siddharth Anand and will come out in 2026. It’s special because Shah Rukh Khan will act with his daughter, Suhana Khan, for the first time.

The film has a big star cast including Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, and more.