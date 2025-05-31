Humayun Saeed says Love Guru is his most expensive project

Sat, 31 May 2025

(Web Desk) - Humayun Saeed has said his upcoming movie ‘Love Guru’ is his most expensive movie yet.

Talking about the budget of movie, he said the film’s cost was around 250 million.

Expressing hope about the budget and possible revenue, he said he is very hopeful that the movie would surpass even his own expectation.

In an interview on Something Haute alongside Mahira Khan, he shared insights into the film industry and his plans for future projects. Saeed revealed that the Government of Pakistan has developed a support plan for filmmakers, offering financial and other assistance to small-scale producers.

He clarified that he has not yet received any government support but expressed optimism about securing aid for his next film. Responding to another question, Saeed noted that after a two-year gap, he has returned to filmmaking and now aims to produce at least one film annually.

Saeed further stated that if he produces two films in a year, he will cast another actor as the lead in one, while starring as the hero in the other. However, if only one film is made, he will take on the lead role himself.

