Lahore Arts Council hosts Canadian film festival at Alhamra

Entertainment Entertainment Lahore Arts Council hosts Canadian film festival at Alhamra

Eight films were screened, each touching on important global and social issues

Follow on Published On: Mon, 02 Jun 2025 07:15:40 PKT

(Web Desk) - The Lahore Arts Council, in collaboration with the High Commission of Canada, hosted a Canadian film festival at Alhamra.

The event was aimed at fostering a cultural exchange between Canada and Pakistan.

Eight films were screened, each touching on important global and social issues.

The festival began with Monsieur Pug, an animated feature exploring the concept of identity.

In this story, a person hides inside the body of a pug, avoiding technology out of fear that it may expose too much.

The character’s journey becomes a metaphor for internal conflict and the struggle to be seen for who one truly is.

Next was Social Me, which examined the complexities of social media.

Through its narrative, it emphasised the double-edged nature of digital platforms like YouTube.

While such tools can empower and connect, they also have the potential to harm if used irresponsibly.

Tying Your Own Shoes followed a deeply moving portrayal of people with special needs, focusing particularly on those with Down syndrome.

The film celebrated resilience, highlighting how individuals overcome societal challenges and prejudices.

Environmental themes took centre stage with Metamorphosis, a documentary addressing climate change and sustainability.

It opened with the transformation of a caterpillar into a butterfly, symbolising the need to embrace change.

The film covered topics such as extreme weather, threats to biodiversity, and the urgency of collective action.

Examples like the flooding of Venice illustrated the global consequences of environmental neglect.

In Flames, a collaborative horror drama directed by Zarrar Khan and Anum Abbas, brought a new genre into the festival lineup.

Set in Karachi, the film presented a layered narrative built through flashbacks and dreamlike sequences.

The Canadian-Pakistani production drew attention for its stylised approach and cross-cultural storytelling.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy contributed with two short films, Voices of Tolerance and The Spread of Hate Speech in Pakistan.

These works focused on the societal consequences of discrimination and hate speech, particularly on youth and marginalised communities.

Her message was clear: celebrate diversity and protect the vulnerable.

Another screening was Katak: The Brave Beluga, an animated Canadian film that explored the importance of preserving biodiversity.

Special recognition was given to Daniel Arsenault for his role in organising the film festival.

He said: “The festival aims to strengthen cultural understanding and collaboration through the lens of Canadian cinema.

“Art is a universal language, and events like these bring people closer together.”