Nadia Afgan lands in trouble for remarks on Feroze Khan

Claims to have received life threats from fans of Feroze Khan

Published On: Thu, 29 May 2025 02:32:05 PKT

(Web Desk) – Actress Nadia Afgan has revealed that she has received death threats from fans of fellow actor Feroze Khan after criticising him during her appearance on a television review show Kya Drama Hai.

Her candid remarks sparked intense backlash online, with some members of Feroze Khan's fanbase allegedly issuing threats following the episode’s airing.

Although Nadia has never worked directly with Feroze, she stated that several actors have privately described him as a difficult colleague. “I’ve heard from actresses that he tries to intimidate his co-stars and is hard to work with,” she said on the show.

She said the actor he appears more focused on preserving his public image than immersing himself in his characters. “It looks like he’s just being himself on screen, not the role,” she remarked, expressing disappointment in his repetitive portrayal of stereotypical "hero" roles rather than exploring more complex characters.

The actress’s comments quickly polarised audiences. While some applauded her honesty, others rallied in defense of Feroze Khan. Several social media users criticised her for making personal observations about someone she has not worked with.

“You should only critique someone’s acting, not their personality,” one user commented. Another added, “If you’ve never worked with him, don’t make it personal.”

In response to the backlash, Nadia disclosed that she had received disturbing threats from anonymous accounts online.

“They told me, ‘We will kill you,’ and ‘You don’t know how to act.’ I may not be perfect, but I do know how to act,” she shared.

She underscored the seriousness of online harassment, especially when the threats come from faceless accounts. “At least show your face if you’re going to threaten someone,” she said, calling out the toxic behavior present in certain fan communities.

Despite the hostility, Nadia has received support from peers in the industry. “Many writers and actors appreciated my reviews,” she noted.