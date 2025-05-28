A former aide says Sean 'Diddy' Combs kidnapped her in a plot to kill Kid Cudi

NEW YORK (AP) — A former top aide to Sean “Diddy” Combs testified Tuesday that the hip-hop mogul threatened to kill her during her first day on the job and waved a gun as he kidnapped her years later in an angry rush to find and kill rapper Kid Cudi.

Capricorn Clark’s account of Combs’ volatility and violence launched the third week of testimony at his Manhattan federal sex trafficking trial.

Prosecutors called Clark, the former global brand director for Combs’ Bad Boy Entertainment, to support a charge that he led a two-decade racketeering conspiracy that relied on beefy bodyguards, death threats and the silence of frightened staff to ensure he got what he wanted.

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to an indictment alleging he abused his longtime girlfriend, R&B singer Cassie, and others. If convicted, he could face 15 years to life in prison.

Clark’s tearful testimony came days after Cudi, whose legal name is Scott Mescudi, testified that Clark called him from a car outside his home in December 2011 and told him Combs had forced her to accompany him to Cudi’s house.

Combs was angry Cudi was dating Cassie, whose legal name is Casandra Ventura, Clark said.

Clark, referring to Combs as “ Puff,” said he came to her home holding a gun and demanded she get dressed because “we’re going to kill Cudi.”

Her voice shaky, Clark recounted how they rode in a black Cadillac Escalade to Cudi’s Los Angeles home, where Combs and his bodyguard entered the residence while Clark sat in the SUV and called Cassie.

Clark testified she told Cassie that Combs “got me with a gun and brought me to Cudi’s house to kill him.”

Clark said she heard Cudi in the background asking, “He’s in my house?” She said she told Cassie, “Stop him, he’s going to get himself killed.” Cassie told her she couldn’t stop Cudi, she recalled.