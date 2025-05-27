Iran summons French diplomat over praise of Palme d'Or-winning film

Entertainment Entertainment Iran summons French diplomat over praise of Palme d'Or-winning film

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said the French charge d’affaires was summoned

Follow on Published On: Tue, 27 May 2025 10:30:45 PKT

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran has summoned France’s representative in protest after the French foreign minister praised a prize-winning Iranian film as “a gesture of resistance against the Iranian regime’s oppression.”

Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot had praised “It Was Just an Accident” after it won the prestigious Palme d’Or award at the Cannes Film Festival. The Iranian film centers on a man who abducts his suspected captor after being tortured in prison.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said the French charge d’affaires was summoned over the minister’s “interventionist, irresponsible and instigative allegations,” the state-run IRNA news agency reported.

“Spare us Iranians the lectures. You have no moral authority whatsoever,” Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on “X,” citing France’s approach to Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza. France last week threatened “concrete action” against Israel if the country didn’t halt the offensive in Gaza and lift restrictions on humanitarian aid, but the statement was mostly dismissed as empty threats.

