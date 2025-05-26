Susan Brownmiller, author of the landmark book on sexual assault, 'Against Our Will,' dies at 90

In 1976, Time magazine placed her picture on its cover,

NEW YORK (AP) — Susan Brownmiller, a prominent feminist and author of the 1960s and ‘70s whose “Against Our Will” was a landmark and intensely debated bestseller about sexual assault, has died. She was 90.

Brownmiller, who had been ill, died Saturday at a New York hospital, according to Emily Jane Goodman, a retired New York State Supreme Court justice and practicing attorney who serves as the executor of Brownmiller’s will.

A journalist, anti-war protester and civil rights activist before joining the “second wave” feminist movement in its formative years, Brownmiller was among many women who were radicalized in the ’60s and ’70s and part of the smaller circle that included Gloria Steinem, Betty Friedan and Kate Millett who radicalized others.

While activists of the early 20th century focused on voting rights, the second wave feminism transformed conversations about sex, marriage reproductive rights, workplace harassment and domestic violence. Brownmiller, as much as anyone, opened up the discussion of rape. “Against Our Will: Men, Women and Rape,” published in 1975 and widely read and taught for decades after, documented the roots, prevalence and politics of rape — in war and in prison, against children and spouses. She denounced the glorification of rape in popular culture, contended that rape was an act of violence, not lust, and traced rape to the very foundations of human history.

“Man’s structural capacity to rape and woman’s corresponding structural vulnerability are as basic to the physiology of both our sexes as the primal act of sex itself,” she wrote.

In her 1999 memoir “In Our Time,” Brownmiller likened the writing of “Against Our Will” to “shooting an arrow into a bulls-eye in very slow motion.” Brownmiller started the book in the early 1970s after hearing stories from friends that made her shriek “with dismay.” It was chosen as a main selection of the Book-of-the-Month Club and considered newsworthy enough for Brownmiller to be interviewed on the “Today” show by Barbara Walters.

In 1976, Time magazine placed her picture on its cover, along with Billie Jean King, Betty Ford and nine others as “Women of the Year.”

Brownmiller’s book inspired survivors to tell their stories, women to organize rape crisis centers and helped lead to the passage of marital rape laws. It was also received with fear, confusion and anger. Brownmiller remembered a newspaper reporter shouting at her, “You have no right to disturb my mind like this!”