Akshay Kumar sues Paresh Rawal for INR 25 crore over sudden exit from Hera Pheri 3

Entertainment Entertainment Akshay Kumar sues Paresh Rawal for INR 25 crore over sudden exit from Hera Pheri 3

The lawsuit alleged that Rawal withdrew without valid justification

Follow on Published On: Wed, 21 May 2025 13:13:34 PKT

MUMBAI (Web Desk) – In a dramatic turn of events for the much-anticipated Bollywood sequel Hera Pheri 3, lead actor and producer Akshay Kumar has reportedly filed a INR 25 crore (approx. $3 million) legal claim against co-star Paresh Rawal for abruptly quitting the film mid-production.

According to Indian media reports, the legal notice was served by Cape of Good Films, Kumar’s production company, citing breach of contract and unprofessional conduct.

The lawsuit alleged that Rawal, despite having signed a formal agreement and participating in initial shooting and promotional activities, withdrew without valid justification, causing financial and creative disruption.

“Paresh displayed a blatant disregard for professional integrity or commercial morality,” said a source close to the production.

The legal claim also seeks compensation for the financial losses incurred, including costs of a promotional video featuring the original trio—Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty—whose reunion was central to reviving the franchise after nearly two decades.

Rawal’s sudden exit

Rawal had previously announced his departure from the film via his X (formerly Twitter) account, but notably denied creative differences as the cause. Reports suggest that his reason was vague, merely expressing that he “didn’t feel like” continuing with the film.

Industry insiders stated that the production team was reluctant to escalate the matter legally, but Rawal’s sudden and unexplained withdrawal left them with no choice.

“He was paid above market rate and deeply involved in the project’s development. His exit has not only disrupted the schedule but also cast a shadow over the film’s future,” a second source added.

Wider implications for Bollywood

The dispute highlighted the growing trend of formalising professional commitments in Bollywood, aligning the industry with Hollywood’s legal standards for actor-producer relationships.

“It’s high time Bollywood actors realise that producers here too will no longer give in to the whims of an actor walking in and out of a film as he pleases,” a source involved in the project commented.

Neither Akshay Kumar nor Paresh Rawal has made a public statement regarding the legal proceedings as of yet.