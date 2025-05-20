Indian travel YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra arrested on charges of spying

(Web Desk) - Indian travel vlogger Jyoti Malhotra has been detained on charges of spying for Pakistan amidst skyrocketing tensions between the both nations.

Malhotra, a well-known YouTuber from Haryana, was arrested by Indian authorities who claimed to have been involved in espionage activities during her visit to Pakistan.

The charges included her reported contact with a Pakistani diplomat and a previous visit to Pahalgam three months before the recent attack in the region.

Malhotra runs the YouTube channel “Travel with Jo” and has over 382,000 subscribers. She is known for her travel vlogs documenting her journeys across India and abroad.

She has previously travelled to China, where she filmed a vlog aboard a Chinese train, Indonesia, Bhutan, and other regions. Her videos often highlight local culture, landscapes, and transport systems.

According to reports, her praise of Chinese infrastructure and scenic content from Indonesia were also criticised by pro-government media and commentators.