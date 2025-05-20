Javed Akhtar's controversial remarks rile celebrities

Entertainment Entertainment Javed Akhtar's controversial remarks rile celebrities

'No matter if you go to hell because it is your choice'

Follow on Published On: Tue, 20 May 2025 04:28:06 PKT

(Web Desk) - Indian poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar is facing intense backlash after a resurfaced remark in which he stated he would “rather go to hell than visit Pakistan.”

The comment, reportedly made during a press event in India, has reignited anger across Pakistan, especially among celebrities and public figures who once welcomed him with open arms.

Akhtar, who previously enjoyed a warm reception in Pakistan during prestigious cultural events like the Faiz Festival, is now being widely criticised for what many consider an ungrateful and inflammatory statement.

Veteran Pakistani actress Mishi Khan delivered a scathing response, saying Akhtar has “chosen the perfect place for himself.”

Actor Imran Abbas, who has worked across the border, sarcastically remarked that “even hell might only offer him an economy seat,” contrasting it with the “business-class welcome” Pakistan had once extended to him.

The backlash hasn’t been limited to the entertainment industry. Politician Sharmila Farooqui condemned the remark as “deeply disrespectful,” while actor Asim Mehmood went so far as to say he hopes Akhtar’s “wish comes true soon.”

Akhtar’s comment has not only strained his relationship with the Pakistani public but also reignited broader conversations about cultural exchange, diplomacy, and mutual respect between the two nations.

Once hailed as a symbol of cross-border literary harmony, Javed Akhtar now finds himself at the center of a storm—alienated by a country that once honoured him.