Curtain coming down after 30 years at 'Inside Edition' for Deborah Norville

During COVID, the show began broadcasting from her kitchen

NEW YORK (AP) — For a television news industry in a constant state of motion, Deborah Norville has been a model of stability. She began hosting the syndicated newsmagazine “Inside Edition” in 1995 and has remained there ever since.

Now that 30-year run is coming to a close.

Norville, 66, signs off on May 20. She’s planning to celebrate with a long vacation through Europe with her husband, and try something new when she gets back. She will host “The Perfect Line,” a trivia show that begins airing this fall. No successor has been named at “Inside Edition.”

“I’m very excited about the game show,” she said. “It’s fun, and who doesn’t want to give away somebody else’s money to people who are happy to take it?”

Three decades ago, Norville left CBS News for a genre largely dismissed as tabloid television. She’s proud of telling stories that add value to the audience’s lives: A company that makes a device to aid choking victims says it has traced a thousand uses to people who say they learned about it through an “Inside Edition” story.

During COVID, the show began broadcasting from her kitchen almost immediately and never stopped, as she built a makeshift studio in her New York-area home.

“We were a familiar presence during a time when everything else was topsy-turvy,” she said, “and I think the bond with our audience was made even stronger then.”

As she prepares to adjust to a life no longer governed by news cycles, Norville paused to reflect on her time with The Associated Press.