Salman Khan deletes tweet about ceasefire after jibes

Salman Khan lauded ceasefire on his X account

(Web Desk) – Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan tweeted and then deleted the post about ceasefire between Pakistan and India and now the social media users (mostly Indians) are coming after him.

After the cessation of hostilities, Salman Khan posted on X: Thank God for the ceasefire. After sometime, he deleted the post when the Indians came under his post and started questioning why he was silent when the both countries were engaged in tense military battle.

Another user said: The three Khans, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Amir Khan, remained silent after the Pahalgam attack. But as soon as ceasefire news came out, they were happy.

One asked Salman Khan why he did not say anything about the so-called Operation Sandoor.