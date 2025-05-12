Javed Akhtar explains why Bollywood actors do not criticize Indian govt

Entertainment Entertainment Javed Akhtar explains why Bollywood actors do not criticize Indian govt

Javed Akhtar explains why Bollywood actors do not criticize Indian govt

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 12 May 2025 17:40:33 PKT

(Web Desk) – Indian playwright Javed Akhtar said most of the Bollywood actors are afraid to criticize the Indian government.

Talking to News18, he explained the reason behind why Indian actors are afraid to talk against their government.

Meanwhile, he said he is not afraid to criticize the government regardless of any party as he is not anxious of the proceedings against him regarding the tax theft.

Read Also: Kangana, Javed Akhtar agree to settle defamation case



Giving an example, he said Meryl Streep, an acclaimed Hollywood actor with career spanning over decades and winning many accolades, raises many questions on the US government but the Indian actors toe the line.

He added actors also do not talk against the government because they think it can have effects on the investment in their movies.