Showbiz celebrities welcome ceasefire between Pakistan, India

Entertainment Entertainment Showbiz celebrities welcome ceasefire between Pakistan, India

Showbiz celebrities welcome ceasefire between Pakistan, India

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 11 May 2025 17:21:59 PKT

(Web Desk) - Pakistani showbiz stars have expressed relief and support following the announcement of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, brokered after US President Donald Trump stated on X that both nations agreed to an immediate and complete halt in hostilities.

Actress Sajal Ali described the ceasefire as a "ray of hope" in challenging times, emphasizing her patriotic stance while welcoming the decision. Actor Osman Khalid Butt also endorsed the move, dismissing allegations against Pakistan in the recent Pahalgam incident as "baseless" and noting that the attackers remain unidentified.

Aiman Khan voiced satisfaction with the ceasefire, asserting that Pakistan's strength should not be underestimated. Actor Humayun Saeed, in an Instagram story, reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to peace, stating that war is not a solution and expressing hope for sustained harmony between the two nations.

Actress Yemeni Zaidi hailed the ceasefire as a "success for Pakistan," declaring that "truth always prevails." Many Pakistani celebrities also urged India to refrain from future aggression while celebrating the restoration of calm.