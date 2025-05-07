The Met Gala is over, but dandyism isn't. Here's how to dress like a dandy in everyday life

The style Adams would embrace had a name: dandyism

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Henry Adams had reached a fashion crossroads by the early 1970s: As bell bottoms and afros became the trend and the look of film figures like John Shaft and “Super Fly” became style prototypes, the teenager felt unrepresented.

But a previous trip to the Museum of Modern Art, for its “Harlem On My Mind” exhibit, had already begun to lay down his fashion foundation.

“When I saw those photographs of elegant Harlemites promenading up and down Seventh Avenue and Lennox Avenue ... the raccoon coats and fox coats, and spangled gowns, and bowler hats — all this satirical splendor ... I thought, ‘Oh! There is another way for me to be authentically Black,’” recalled the New York-based cultural and architectural historian, now 69.

The style Adams would embrace had a name: dandyism. And dandyism was at the heart of Monday’s Met Gala, where many of the world’s most famous and influential tastemakers donned their luxury best to kick off the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” exhibit. But Black dandyism isn’t limited to expensive couture — it’s displayed daily.

“It’s everywhere in the Black community, the notion of what a dandy is,” explained Adams, who was photographed for the “Superfine” catalog. “The ingeniousness and ingenuity and creativity of Black people, so far as fashion was concerned, it’s always been with us.”

As the menswear-focused exhibit — the Costume Institute’s first to exclusively display Black designers — opens to the public Saturday, here are tips from dandies on embracing the style in everyday life.

