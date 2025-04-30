Movie Review: 'Thunderbolts' is Marvel, and Florence Pugh, in high gear

Entertainment Entertainment Movie Review: 'Thunderbolts' is Marvel, and Florence Pugh, in high gear

Much of the creative team and many of the stars have ties to the indie studio

Follow on Published On: Wed, 30 Apr 2025 11:17:03 PKT

As they so often do in Marvel Land, worlds collide in “Thunderbolts.”

But in this refreshingly earthbound iteration of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the collision isn’t a matter of interplanetary strife. “Thunderbolts” has been touted as the unlikely meeting of two of the dominant forces in 21st century American movies: Marvel and A24.

This isn’t a co-production, but much of the creative team and many of the stars have ties to the indie studio. “Thunderbolts” is directed by Jake Schreier, who has directed many episodes of the A24 series “Beef,” and was written by Joanna Calo (also a “Beef” veteran) and Eric Pearson (a Marvel veteran). The connections go further: cinematographer Andrew Droz Palermo (“A Ghost Story,” “The Green Knight”), editor Harry Yoon (“Minari”) and a score by the band Son Lux (“Everything Everywhere All At Once”).

Some trailers for “Thunderbolts” have highlighted these connections, perhaps in hopes of a little A24 auteur cool rubbing off on Hollywood’s superhero factory. It’s also a sign of how rough things have gotten for Marvel that, after a string of misfires, it’s leaning on the studio behind “Swiss Army Man” for its latest would-be blockbuster.

Does that make “Thunderbolts” a hipper superhero movie? Can you expect “Babygirl”-like scenes of Black Widow drinking a glass of milk? The answer, of course, is that “Thunderbolts” has no more indie cred than “Avatar.” What it is, though, is the best Marvel movie in years.

“Thunderbolts,” about a group of MCU rejects who band together after CIA director Valentina Allegra de Fontaine ( Julia Louis-Dreyfus ) tries to erase them and their covert program, is both a return to form for Marvel and something a little different. While there’s plenty of franchise building going on, “Thunderbolts” — the title of which bears an asterisk — is pleasantly stand-alone, and its spurts of spectacle more deftly proceed out of an tenderly told story.

If there’s an influence on “Thunderbolts,” it’s less A24 than James Gunn. It borrows a little of the misfit irreverence of “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “The Suicide Squad.” But Schreier’s film is leaner and less antic than those movies, and it serves as an IMAX-sized platform for the increasingly obvious movie-star talents of Florence Pugh.

In the opening moments of “Thunderbolts,” Pugh’s Yelena Belova, a veteran of the Soviet assassin Black Widow program, melancholily stands atop a skyscraper. “There’s something wrong with me,” she says. “An emptiness.” She drops, a parachute opens, and her narration continues. “Or maybe I’m just bored.”

It’s a telling opening for a film that wrestles sometimes earnestly, sometimes a little glibly, with malaise and depression. Yelena is searching for meaning in her life, dragged down by guilt and shame from her past, a pain that even her relentlessly chipper father Alexei, the self-proclaimed Red Guardian (David Harbour, magnificent), can’t quell. When Yelena, on a mission, brutalizes a hallway full of armed guards — a shot that, as I critic, am contractually obligated to note is styled after the famous one from Park Chan-wook’s “Oldboy” — Schreier films it from overhead in a shadowy ballet.