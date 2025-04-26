Billy Idol on his first album in over a decade, surviving addiction, the Rock Hall and more

“It was a gradual process, really,” he said of 11 year span between albums

NEW YORK (AP) — When Billy Idol first entered American consciousness in the early ‘80s, leather-clad and bleached hair in tow, he not only brought a punk rock sound to the mainstream. The Englishman brought a new attitude, a new, rebellious way of being.

In the time since, songs like “White Wedding,” “Rebel Yell” and “Eyes Without a Face” have become instant classics — for those who’ve worn a spiky jacket and those who’ve only imagined what it might be like.

Now, over four decades later, he’s got the wisdom to reflect. It’s led to a new documentary about his life, “Billy Idol Should Be Dead,” which will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival — and a new album, the polished punk-pop of “Dream Into It.”

“It was a gradual process, really,” he said of 11 year span between albums. “It wasn’t so much that we didn’t want to make an album, it was more like we were building up to doing this.”

Idol discussed with The Associated Press this week his new album and forthcoming documentary, his past struggles with addiction, his first-ever Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination and more.

