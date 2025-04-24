Pakistani celebrities bemoan Pahalgam tragedy

Pakistani celebrities sympathize with victims of Pahalgam attack

(Web Desk) - After the deadly attack on Indian-occupied Kashmir’s Pahalgam area left nearly 26 dead, Pakistani celebrities offer sympathies and commiserations to the families of deceased.

Fawad Khan's upcoming movie, Abir Gulaal, has also been affected by the timing of the attack. There are high chances that his movie would not be released in India following the deadliest attack in IOK in years.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote: “Deeply saddened to hear the news of the heinous attack in Pahalgam. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this horrifying incident, and we pray for strength and healing for their families in this difficult time.”

Hania Aamir's movie with Diljit Dosanjh is about to be released. Aamir said: “Tragedy anywhere is a tragedy for all of us. My heart is with the innocent lives affected by the recent events. In pain, in grief and in hope — we are one.” She went on to add: “No matter where we come from, grief speaks the same language. May we choose humanity, always.”

Singer Annural Khalid also added: “Sick, sick world we live in.”

Her fellow singer Farhan Saeed offered his ‘heartfelt condolences’ to the victims and their families.

Mawra Hocane, who also appeared in a recent Indian music video, she said: “An act of terrorism against one is terrorism against all… What’s happening to the world?” the actor questioned.

Actor Anmol Baloch wrote emotionally: “Deeply saddened by the tragic incident in Pahalgam. My heart goes out to the victims and their families. May they find strength in this time of immense loss.”

Actor Ahsan Khan wrote on his Instagram story: “Terrorism has no religion’ and he also offered ‘heartfelt condolences to the victims.”

