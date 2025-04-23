Amitabh says work panacea for all ailments

Entertainment Entertainment Amitabh says work panacea for all ailments

His legendary career spans over five decades

Follow on Published On: Wed, 23 Apr 2025 06:50:17 PKT

(Web Desk) - Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, whose legendary career spans over five decades, said that work is the cure for all ailments — a mantra he continues to live by.

The cine icon, who made his Bollywood debut in 1969 with “Saat Hindustani”, took to his blog and wrote: “Work the cure for all ailments ..I worked ..(sic).”

The octogenarian is considered one of the greatest, most accomplished and commercially successful actors in the history of Indian cinema. With over 200 films in his filmography, first gained popularity in the early-1970s for films, such as Anand, Zanjeer and Roti Kapada Aur Makaan.

He consistently starred in top–grossing films such as Deewaar, Sholay, Kabhi Kabhie, Hera Pheri, Amar Akbar Anthony, Parvarish, Kasme Vaade, Don, Trishul, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Suhaag, Dostana, Naseeb, Laawaris, Namak Halaal, Andhaa Kaanoon, Coolie, Sharaabi, Namak Haraam, Abhimaan, Mili, Chupke Chupke, Kaala Patthar, Shaan, Silsila, Yaarana, Kaalia, Shakti, Shahenshah and Agneepath to name a few.

The thespian made his Tamil debut in 2024 with “Vettaiyan” starring Rajinikanth as Athiyan, a senior police officer, who accidentally shoots an innocent person during an encounter killing, while investigating the murder of a teacher.

On the work front, his film “Piku”, which was released in 2015, is set to hit the theatres once again on May 9.

The comedy drama film is directed by Shoojit Sircar. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan along with Moushumi Chatterjee, Jisshu Sengupta and Raghubir Yadav.

The film revolved around Piku, an architect and her ageing but nagging father Bhaskor Banerjee, who come close via a road trip to Kolkata despite their disparate ideologies and fights over trivial issues.

He will next be seen in “Ramayana: Part 1”, which is being directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The megastar will reportedly play Jatayu in the film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi.