Leonardo DiCaprio remembers 'deeply moving' meeting Pope Francis

Entertainment Entertainment Leonardo DiCaprio remembers 'deeply moving' meeting Pope Francis

Leonardo DiCaprio remembers 'deeply moving' meeting Pope Francis

Follow on Published On: Tue, 22 Apr 2025 18:48:51 PKT

(Web Desk) - Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio has also paid tribute to Pope Francis after his death at 88.

The Oscar winner — who met with Francis in 2016 to discuss the urgency of climate change for his documentary Before the Flood — shared photos from that meeting on Instagram.

"Pope Francis was a transformational leader - not only for the Catholic Church, but also for environmental reform and activism," DiCaprio captioned the post.

The actor referenced a 2015 letter Francis sent to churches around the world known as an encyclical that demonstrated Francis' "deep and unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship."

"This powerful document served as a clarion call for a fundamental shift in how we relate to the planet," actor wrote. "Emphasizing the interconnectedness of all life, Pope Francis urged individuals, communities, institutions, and world leaders to unite in caring for our common home. His words helped catalyze momentum ahead of the global 2015 COP21 conference, ultimately contributing to the formation of the Paris Agreement."