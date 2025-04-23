Fawad Khan all praise for 'Abir Gulaal' co-star Vaani Kapoor

(Web Desk) Fawad Khan has heaped praise on his “Abir Gulaal” co-star Vaani Kapoor and said that she is very spontaneous, especially with her dialogue delivery.

Talking about Vaani, Fawad said: “It’s been an amazing experience working with Vaani. It’s been an absolute pleasure. She is an amazing person. Vaani is also a very spontaneous actor, especially with her dialogue delivery!”

He added: “Vaani keeps the energy up on screen. If she can tone down the self-analysis and self-criticism a bit, that’s the only thing I can say after working with her because she is truly amazing.”

Talking about the fresh pairing, Vaani said: “It’s amazing to see the love coming our way. Working with Fawad has been an incredible experience for an artiste like me. He is truly one of a kind.”

She said that Fawad is easy to collaborate with. “Fawad is super easy to collaborate with, no ego, no hassle. He is so gifted that you want to level up. I love the way he very organically says his lines during scenes, it looks very natural, doesn’t look performative or rehearsed, it doesn’t come across like a scripted dialogue,” she said.

Directed by Aarti S Bagdi and produced by Vivek B Agrawal, Avantika Hari, and Rakesh Sippy. The romantic comedy is set to release on May 9.

The shooting for the upcoming entertainer commenced on September 29 last year in the picturesque backdrop of London and was announced by production house Indian Stories.

Last year, the director Aarti S Bagdi offered a glimpse into the storyline and said that the film is about love and healing. The film has been shot in the UK over October and November.