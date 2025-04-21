After flop of 'Sikandar', Salman Khan's next big film also shelved

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - Bollywood star Salman Khan is not having a great time in his career right now as his recent film Sikandar didn’t do well at the box office, even though it was promoted a lot. Fans had high hopes, but the movie flopped badly.

After that, there were talks about him working with famous South Indian director Atlee, but that film also got cancelled. And now, another important film — a biopic about Indian spy Ravindra Kaushik — has also been dropped.

In 2021, it was reported that Salman Khan would play Ravindra Kaushik in a movie directed by Raid fame Raj Kumar Gupta. Ravindra Kaushik was one of India’s most famous spies, known as the “Black Tiger.” He lived a brave and secret life, and the movie was going to show his story on the big screen.

But now, director Raj Kumar Gupta has confirmed that the film will not happen. In a recent interview, he said, “I had the rights to make the film, but they expired. We didn’t renew them, so we had to stop the project.” He also shared that he worked on the story for five years and Salman had agreed to act in the film.

Even though this biopic is not happening, Salman Khan is still working on other films. He may soon act with Sanjay Dutt in a new movie called Ganga Ram. Director Raj Kumar Gupta is also busy with Raid 2, which will release in May 2025.

