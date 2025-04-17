Davido's '5ive' welcomes the Afrobeats megastar into an era of change and growth

Entertainment Entertainment Davido's '5ive' welcomes the Afrobeats megastar into an era of change and growth

“I remember when Africans used to lie that they were Jamaicans,” laughed the Atlanta-born

Follow on Published On: Thu, 17 Apr 2025 08:53:12 PKT

NEW YORK (AP) — Afrobeats may be the hot sound of the moment, but Davido remembers a very recent past when music from Africa wasn’t embraced globally, amid a perception the continent was one of only destitute poverty and primitive lands.

“I remember when Africans used to lie that they were Jamaicans,” laughed the Atlanta-born “Fall” singer, who grew up between the U.S. and Nigeria. “The narrative has immensely changed. And thanks to the people who are behind this, because it’s not governments … it’s the innovators. The musicians. The entertainers. The lawyers. The doctors in America, pushing the narrative of being African.”

The Grammy-nominated artist, who has multiple 100 million-streamed songs on Spotify and is often credited as playing a vital role in the global expansion of Afrobeats, drops his new album, “5ive,” on Friday. Following 2023’s “Timeless,” the 17-track project boasts an international flare with features from Grammy winners Chris Brown and Victoria Monét, as well as Becky G and Afrobeats heavyweights Omah Lay and Victony. Davido began with 80 potential songs, then crowdsourced opinions from family and friends, using a ranking system to help curate the album.

Suffering heartbreak in 2022 after his three-year-old son died from a drowning accident, the 32-year-old now looks at life with new perspective.

“My life was going so fast ... now, things are clearer,” said Davido, who now has five living children. “After the crazy loss we had, God gave us twins: a boy and a girl. So, life is just different now — the importance of family and good people around you. I feel like the energy is very, very important, and I feel like that energy is what I used to record this album.”

