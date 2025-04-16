'Sinners' mixes blues, vampires and the Mississippi Delta into Ryan Coogler's 1st original film

An IMAX-sized love letter to the movies and people who shaped him

Ryan Coogler only makes personal movies.

“Fruitvale Station” was set in his hometown of Oakland, California, and explored the last day of Oscar Grant. “Creed” was dreamed up for his father, who loved “Rocky” unabashedly. And “Black Panther” let him grapple with the idea of what it means to be African.

In just four features, he’d established himself as one of the top filmmakers working today. It hardly mattered if it was based on a real-life incident, or part of the Marvel machine: Coogler made the movies his own and audiences followed. But one thing he hadn’t yet done was a movie that came entirely from his own imagination.

“Sinners,” which Warner Bros. releases in theaters nationwide this weekend, is just that: Coogler’s first original film, blends elements of supernatural horror, gangster drama, romance, blues music and action across one eventful day in Clarksdale, Mississippi in, 1932 in which a community opens a juke joint and then has to defend it from a vampire army growing outside.

It’s something that needs to be seen to be believed, right down to Coogler’s longtime collaborator Michael B. Jordan playing identical twins. And it’s already a critical hit.

“Jurassic Park” is probably not a film that anyone would categorize first as horror, Coogler knows, but there were terrifying moments that imprinted on his consciousness. Films like “Get Out” and “The Shining” did the same. He wanted to give audiences that feeling too and threw everything he loved into “Sinners.”

“I pulled from a lot of films that inspired me,” Coogler said. “I wanted to pay back the theatrical audience the same things that I feel were poured into me.”

The setting of the film was also inspired by his family’s ties to a Mississippi of the past. One was his maternal grandfather who originated from Merrill, Mississippi, and moved to Oakland, where the family remains. The other was the man who introduced him to blues music, his Uncle James, who died while Coogler was making “Creed.”

Fitting for the scale of the story, “Sinners” was shot on large format film including IMAX 65 mm and Ultra Panavision 70 (65 mm film shot on Panavision lenses in the widest aspect ratio, which Quentin Tarantino famously resurrected for “The Hateful Eight”).

“I knew it would be a period piece and a horror movie, so I knew film made the most sense for that,” Coogler said. “But after getting into the research of the project and learning the epic scale of the contribution of Delta Blues when it comes to global popular culture, how this music kinda launched pop music as we know it … I realized that this was a larger-than-life story.”