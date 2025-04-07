Laila Zuberi recalls offer she, other artists got for Bollywood blockbuster movie

We had good terms with India and we used to get chance to work outside

(Web Desk) - Iconic television Laila Zuberi has revealed that she and other Pakistan artists - Shehnaz Sheikh and Marina Khan – were offered to collaborate with Indian actors in Bollywood blockbuster movie ‘Hina.’

Appearing on a podcast, Laila Zuberi said, “I got an offer during 86-87 in Sharjah cup when we met Raaj Kapoor who told that our dramas are played in Puna Academy to teach acting.

“At that time he offered me a film Hina which was later done by Zeba Bakhtiar. He wanted a Pakistani girl in it. It was also offered to Shehnaz Sheikh and Marina Khan.

“I couldn’t do that film because my husband was an officer in Pakistan Army”.

Laila Zuberi is a senior Pakistani television artist known for her popular appearances in the dramas like Kankar, Mann Mayal, Dureshehwar, Parizaad, Tan Man Neel o Neel and others.

She has also worked in Television commercials and sitcoms. Fans recently praised her performance in drama serial Tan Man Neel o Neel.

The actor revealed, “Previously, we had good terms with India and we used to get chance to work outside, nowadays there are rare chances for artists to work in India.”

