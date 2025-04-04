Salman Khan says everyone needs help as his 'Sikandar' falls short of expectations

He appears to express his unhappiness with his Bollywood peers

(Web Desk) - Salman Khan appeared to express his unhappiness with his Bollywood peers for not promoting his films.

This comes as his latest film Sikandar suffers a disappointing start at the box office.

In its first four days, Sikandar has earned just Rs. 84 Crore (£7.4 million), falling way short of expectations.

Amid Sikandar’s lukewarm performance, the actor expressed disappointment that his colleagues do not promote his films despite his efforts to support theirs.

Salman said: “Maybe they think that I don’t need their support.

“But, everybody needs support, including me.”

Despite this, Salman praised Sunny Deol’s upcoming film, Jaat, which releases on April 10.

Speaking about the film, he said: “The way Sunny is going, I think he will hit the ball out of the park.”

This show of support comes despite Jaat’s release being close to Sikandar’s, creating a box-office clash.

Salman has previously promoted films such as Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies, Akshay Kumar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Jawan.

However, his recent films have struggled to make an impact. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (2023), Antim (2021), and Radhe (2021) underperformed, and Sikandar appears to be continuing the trend.

Upon Sikandar‘s release, fans were unimpressed, with many criticising the script, performances, and execution.

One wrote: “Sikandar is a dull action drama with a lifeless story that fails to engage.

“The background music is very bad, and except for a few decent action scenes, there’s nothing to enjoy. Biggest disaster for Salman and AR Murugadoss combo.”

Another user remarked: “When the lead star can’t even dub his own dialogues, why should the audience waste their time?”

“Zero effort, zero impact, Sikandar is already a certified disaster. Salman, retire before the box office does it for you!”

Some viewers felt the film lacked originality.

One review stated: “Sikandar is an action drama that bores from start to finish due to its outdated and bland screenplay.

“The storyline idea may have been emotional on paper. However, it feels lifeless and somewhat silly when translated on screen.”

The coming days will determine whether Sikandar can regain momentum at the box office or if it follows the fate of Salman’s recent films.