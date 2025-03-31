Aamir Khan distributes mithai, Saif and Kareena host lunch on Eid

Aamir Khan brought smiles on shutterbugs's faces as he distributed sweets

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 31 Mar 2025 20:13:50 PKT

(Web Desk) - On the auspicious occasion of Eid, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan spent some memorable moments with his family members.

He also came out of his residence with his sons Junaid and Azad to extend heartfelt greetings to his well-wishers.

In the footage, Aamir can also be seen sharing a warm hug with Junaid and Azad. The trio complemented each other in white kurta.

The 'Fanaa' hero also brought smiles to the faces of the shutterbugs as he himself came to wish them Eid Mubarak and also distributed Kaju Katli to them.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor organised a special lunch for their loved ones at their residence.

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi shared glimpses of lunch on her Instagram handle.